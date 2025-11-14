Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

TRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,973. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 4,259,015 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,325 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,895,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 1,792.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,253,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

