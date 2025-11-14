Insider Selling: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) General Counsel Sells 334 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.67, for a total transaction of $81,385.78. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,456.23. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.96. The company had a trading volume of 225,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,726. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $326.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppFolio by 2,549.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

