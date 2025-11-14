Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Insider Sells $198,308.59 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) insider Zachary Katz sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $198,308.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,582.80. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Zachary Katz sold 15,601 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $214,201.73.

On Monday, October 13th, Zachary Katz sold 7,645 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $98,085.35.

On Monday, September 15th, Zachary Katz sold 7,644 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $119,552.16.

Grindr Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE GRND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,556. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a positive return on equity of 80.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grindr by 1,473.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Grindr by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRND. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grindr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

