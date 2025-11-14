SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells $17,445.57 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Diana Sroka sold 1,343 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $17,445.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 152,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,351.94. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.4%

SOUN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,064,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,759,977. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Capmk raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Read Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,798,000 after buying an additional 6,132,648 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,679,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 69.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,473 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.