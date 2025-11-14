Frederick Disanto Acquires 1,809 Shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Disanto bought 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,257.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 91,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,786.36. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eastern Price Performance

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,045. Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.41 million. Eastern had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eastern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Eastern by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eastern by 295.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastern by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Eastern

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.