ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 853,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,530. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,533.77. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,152 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,710. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,640,000 after buying an additional 549,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,116 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 26.0% in the third quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,003,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,386,000 after acquiring an additional 413,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 32.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

