Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold” Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.91.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $693.50. 906,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,589. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.