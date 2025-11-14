CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CION. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 475,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,279. The stock has a market cap of $528.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.08. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CION Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 48.4% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

