Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VANI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

Shares of Vivani Medical stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 140,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,763. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Vivani Medical has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivani Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vivani Medical

In related news, Director Gregg Williams bought 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,998.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,350,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,588,320.30. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,509,920 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,455. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VANI. Connective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivani Medical by 796.2% in the first quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 162,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 144,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

See Also

