Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Posts Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of DWSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,530. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 909,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dawson Geophysical has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

