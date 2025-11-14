OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Posts Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OneMedNet Trading Down 0.7%

ONMD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,949. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. OneMedNet has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

