Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of AUBN traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.50. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

