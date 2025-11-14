Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $484.84 and last traded at $475.70, with a volume of 796464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $484.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.93.

The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.20 and a 200 day moving average of $373.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,127 shares of company stock worth $16,993,030. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

