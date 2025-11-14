Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 293900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Scotiabank cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 71.09%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate.

