Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. Approximately 59,830,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average daily volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Equities analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
