Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 66682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTMX

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.25, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 78.0%. This is a boost from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 850.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.