Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Asahi Glass Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

About Asahi Glass

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

