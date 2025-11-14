Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 49,500,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,384,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 6.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $538,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,718,700 shares in the company, valued at $72,774,959. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 199,866 shares of company stock worth $3,550,536 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 104.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,669,000 after acquiring an additional 315,499 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,781,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,329,000 after acquiring an additional 491,245 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.