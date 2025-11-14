Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Chase Carey Sells 81,006 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,264.78. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chase Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,939. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $109.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

