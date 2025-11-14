Squadron Capital Llc Sells 250,000 Shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alphatec Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 2,603,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,456. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 282.0% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 65,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alphatec by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

