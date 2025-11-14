GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4264 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NVYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 230,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $28.30.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors.

