GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4264 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NVYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 230,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $28.30.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF
