Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 10,855 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $759,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,546 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $536,746.98.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. 3,766,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,949. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -491.39, a P/E/G ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Gordon Haskett upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,577 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,710,000 after buying an additional 1,546,577 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,635,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,427,000 after acquiring an additional 769,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,473,000 after acquiring an additional 702,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

