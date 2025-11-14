Christopher Kubasik Sells 14,171 Shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.02. 1,238,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

