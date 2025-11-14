PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Emma Reeve Sells 7,333 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Emma Reeve sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $546,308.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $496,617. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Emma Reeve sold 15,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,088,787.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,686,069.52.

On Thursday, September 11th, Emma Reeve sold 15,705 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $934,447.50.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 922,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,578. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $76.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 390.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

