Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells 14,642 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 14,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $1,304,162.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 158,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,076.88. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Chad Gassert sold 94 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $8,272.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 394,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,722. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

