Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $3,092,200.00 in Stock

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repligen alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $3,922,000.00.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.37. 1,586,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,622.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $182.52.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. Repligen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Repligen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.