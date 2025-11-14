BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Hannah Valantine Sells 25,484 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,683,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,212.55. The trade was a 77.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,581. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

