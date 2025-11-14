BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Hannah Valantine Sells 25,484 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,683,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,212.55. The trade was a 77.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.0%
NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,581. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $69.48.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
