3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $2,347,378.28 in Stock

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) EVP Zoe Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,184.36. The trade was a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

3M Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. 2,748,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,191. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $172.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.