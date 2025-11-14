Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

WY has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE WY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,298,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after buying an additional 271,481 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.