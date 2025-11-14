Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 330.00% and a negative return on equity of 267.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 121,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.49.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INBS. Wall Street Zen cut Intelligent Bio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intelligent Bio Solutions currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 426,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 4.70% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.