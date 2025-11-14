Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of GIFI stock remained flat at $11.77 during trading hours on Friday. 145,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,932. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 50.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 42.8% in the third quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,953 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

