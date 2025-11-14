Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 90 at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 to GBX 90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Team Internet Group Trading Up 0.2%

TIG stock traded up GBX 0.08 on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,598. Team Internet Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 120.80. The stock has a market cap of £119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.66.

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

About Team Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.