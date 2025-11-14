Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 90 at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 to GBX 90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Team Internet Group Trading Up 0.2%
TIG stock traded up GBX 0.08 on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,598. Team Internet Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 120.80. The stock has a market cap of £119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.66.
About Team Internet Group
