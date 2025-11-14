Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBD. Cowen lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

WBD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. 54,157,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,331,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $23.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,352. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,999,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,676,150. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,224,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $96,971,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

