3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,600.

Shares of LON III traded down GBX 42.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,317.28. The company had a trading volume of 550,380,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,422. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,156.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,135.13. The company has a market cap of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Equities research analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter McKellar acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Insiders have bought a total of 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

