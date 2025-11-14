Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,550 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400.83.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.3%

BRBY stock traded up GBX 4 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,232. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,694. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 597 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.27.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burberry Group

In other Burberry Group news, insider Orna NiChionna acquired 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,234 per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.72. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.