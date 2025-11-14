NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Issues Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.46%.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 108,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,073. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetSol Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of NetSol Technologies worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

