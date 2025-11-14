K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Price Performance

KFII stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. 40,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II during the 1st quarter worth $8,438,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 1,942.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 392,335 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the second quarter valued at $12,598,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the second quarter valued at $12,681,000.

About K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 2, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.