K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Price Performance
KFII stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. 40,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has an average rating of “Sell”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II during the 1st quarter worth $8,438,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 1,942.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 392,335 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the second quarter valued at $12,598,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the second quarter valued at $12,681,000.
About K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II
We are a blank check company incorporated on July 2, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
