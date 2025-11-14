Top Value Stocks To Watch Now – November 14th

Invesco QQQ, CoreWeave, Cidara Therapeutics, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Circle Internet Group, Nebius Group, and Metsera are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at prices perceived to be below their intrinsic or fundamental worth, typically indicated by low valuation ratios (e.g., price-to-earnings, price-to-book) or comparatively high dividend yields. Investors buy them expecting the market will eventually recognize the company’s underlying value and push the price up, though some apparent bargains can be “value traps” if the business fundamentals are actually deteriorating. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDTX

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Metsera (MTSR)

Metsera, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTSR

Featured Stories