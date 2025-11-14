Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to $2.90 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $2.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Largo Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 829,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Largo has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Largo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Largo by 65.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Largo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,174,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 118,712 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

