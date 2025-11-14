Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.07. 187,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,559. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,134,691.95. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,201,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,772,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,869,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.