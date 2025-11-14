Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ibotta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ibotta has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.57.

Ibotta stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,756. Ibotta has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $670.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of -1.12.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter. Ibotta had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 22.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Ibotta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 225.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ibotta in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ibotta during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ibotta by 144.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

