Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) & ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Critical Analysis

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ENN Energy has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENN Energy and Atmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atmos Energy 0 9 3 1 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $170.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Atmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than ENN Energy.

This table compares ENN Energy and Atmos Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN Energy $15.28 billion 0.67 $832.79 million N/A N/A Atmos Energy $4.62 billion 6.08 $1.04 billion $7.49 23.36

Atmos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENN Energy.

Dividends

ENN Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmos Energy has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Atmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENN Energy and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy 25.05% 9.00% 4.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats ENN Energy on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also distributes and sells piped gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other multi-energy products; operates vehicle gas refuelling stations; and provides services related to low-carbon integrated solutions. In addition, it is involved in the integrated energy business; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing and sell of LNG, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

