Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) vs. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Head to Head Comparison

Bank of America and Oppenheimer are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of America pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Oppenheimer has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 5 23 0 2.82 Oppenheimer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $57.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 15.70% 10.76% 0.88% Oppenheimer 5.88% 10.13% 2.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Oppenheimer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $107.26 billion 3.58 $27.13 billion $3.67 14.32 Oppenheimer $1.54 billion 0.46 $71.56 million $7.45 9.03

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of America beats Oppenheimer on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It offers asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, debt capital market, debt advisory and restructuring, and fund placement services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, event driven sales and trading, and portfolio and electronic trading. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, trust, and discount services, as well as a cloud-based financial market. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

