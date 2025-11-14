Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MNTN (MNTN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MNTN (NYSE: MNTN):

11/8/2025 – MNTN was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – MNTN had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – MNTN was given a new $22.50 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/5/2025 – MNTN was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/5/2025 – MNTN had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – MNTN had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – MNTN had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $33.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – MNTN was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

10/8/2025 – MNTN had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – MNTN had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.