Reviewing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Sportradar Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $471.40 million 0.80 $13.43 million $0.24 35.29 Sportradar Group $1.23 billion 5.44 $36.95 million $0.32 69.78

Volatility and Risk

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. Smith & Wesson Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 2.34% 3.10% 2.00% Sportradar Group 9.35% 11.74% 4.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smith & Wesson Brands and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00 Sportradar Group 1 4 14 1 2.75

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.68%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

