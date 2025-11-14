Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nokia (NOK)

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2025 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at Santander to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2025 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2025 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Nokia was given a new $7.50 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

10/24/2025 – Nokia had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.10. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Nokia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

10/15/2025 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2025 – Nokia had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Nokia had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

