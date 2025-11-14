GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ YSPY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,582. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.