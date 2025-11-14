GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ YSPY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,582. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

