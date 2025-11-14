Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $228.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 646,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.90. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $577,104.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,321.47. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,986.85. This represents a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,871 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Wabtec by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

