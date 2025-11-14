Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barratt Redrow
Barratt Redrow Stock Down 0.7%
Barratt Redrow Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.2636 dividend. This represents a yield of 357.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th.
About Barratt Redrow
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Redrow
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.