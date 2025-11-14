Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTDPY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,761. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Barratt Redrow has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.2636 dividend. This represents a yield of 357.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

