BMO Capital Markets Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $130.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

EOG traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $110.31. 3,720,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $627,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

